Charges of assault and grievous bodily harm were dropped when Darren Clipson failed to attend what was due to be the first day of his trial in April last year.

It was alleged Clipson, 44, was high on cannabis when he kicked Caroline Maxwell in the head several times and stole jewellery from her Jaywick address.

When he was arrested, he kicked out a police officer.

Assault – Clipson kicked out at a police officer when he was arrested

But Clipson’s non-attendance in court on the same day a jury was set to be sworn in meant proceedings were delayed by a year.

By the time the trial was due to get underway for a second time, Ms Maxwell did not feel mentally strong enough to attend court and the case was dropped because the prosecution could not produce any evidence.

Clipson appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting possession of a Class B drug, assaulting an emergency worker, and failing to surrender for bail.

Proceedings were delayed when Clipson arrived late to court, with his barrister saying the bus from Clacton failed to arrive.

Judge Richard Wilkin, who oversaw the proceedings said: “For all the offences of being late for, failing to surrender is not the best one… but thank you for your explanation.”

Olajide Lanlehin, mitigating, argued the kick Clipson aimed at the police officer did not connect and that he failed to attend his trial because his mother was seriously ill.

He continued: “He couldn’t even afford to go on a train to get here today – he had to take the bus."

Judge Wilkin told Clipson, of Ellis Road, Clacton, the harm caused by his failure to attend his trial was “as great as it can be”.

He said: “You were due to stand trial on serious allegations of viciously assaulting a woman in her home and stealing from her.

Justice – Judge Wilking said Clipson attempted to avoid justice by failing to show up for his trial

“I am familiar with the evidence against you and it was a compelling case.

“This was a deliberate attempt to avoid justice.”

Clipson was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £300.

He must also complete unpaid work and rehabilitation requirement days.