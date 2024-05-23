Clacton Arts Centre is hosting this year’s Lit Party on the Pitch, sponsored by Lit Fibre, at FC Clacton.

The event will boast a line-up of eight different acts with a variety of solo artists, duos and bands performing an exciting blend of original music and covers.

Clacton Arts Centre is passionate about giving new talent a platform for their music and has invited Joe Blanes and his group PDA, as well as Colchester band Gasoline Green, whose drummer Tyler Baker won the prestigious Young Drummer of the Year Award in 2023, to perform.

More established acts such as S.M.C, a semi-acoustic rock and pop cover band from Clacton, and 22-year-old Joe Zuccala, will also take the stage.

A Clacton Arts Centre spokesman said: “We are hoping to create a relaxed festival vibe and will have a selection of different local stalls, face painter, food stalls, ice cream van, charity and information stalls, fun football skills sessions, and much more.”

The event will take place on the FC Clacton pitch on June 9 between 2pm and 10pm.

Tickets can be purchased from FC Clacton, UnSealed Refill Store in The Grove or online, with adult tickets costing £6 and children’s tickets £3.

A family ticket option is also available at £15 for two adults and two children, and booking in advance is advised as on-the-gate tickets will be pricier.