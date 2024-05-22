T&D Contractors (Essex) Ltd sought approval from Tendring Council for the development of seven supported living bungalows, designed for adults with complex needs.

The site near Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, measures 0.36 hectares and would have provided a staff office and 18 parking spaces, as well as private amenity areas.

In the planning statement, which was prepared by Estuary Vision Architects, it was stated: “The proposed development aims to provide a small sustainable community of domestic scale buildings that harmoniously fit within the local context whilst benefiting from existing local amenities within the centre of Alresford.”

From above - large new estates have seen Alresford grow rapidly in recent years. Picture: Steve Brading

The plans were discussed by Alresford Parish Council which questioned whether locals would get priority once the facility was up and running and whether it would house a wider age group and residents with different disabilities.

The proximity of the busy B1027 has also been an issue, not only for the council but for residents, who feared for the safety of staff and residents so close to the street.

Bosses at Tendring Council’s planning department have refused permission, saying their concerns about the development about the development as “significantly harmful to the prevailing character of the area” and that “this harm will be significant and permanent”.

The application was turned down due to being not visually attractive and “a cramped and urbanised arrangement, starkly contrasting with the spacious, predominantly semi-rural ambience of the surrounding locality”.