Women In Rock will be wowing audiences once again with tributes to Cher, Blondie, Janis Joplin, Republica, Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, P!nk, Suzi Quarto, Tina Turner and many more.

Songs from all these talented women will be performed live on May 31 at the Princes Theatre.

Brought to you by Artistes International Management, who have been providing the UK and the rest of the world with high-quality entertainment for 25 years, this is not a show to miss out on.

Since 2016, the touring musical act has been wowing audiences across the UK and Europe with their high-energy performances.

Click the image above for more local events (Image: NQ)

A spokesman for the show said: "The critically acclaimed Women in Rock UK tour is coming to Clacton for one night only, and this is a concert you don’t wanna miss.

"With a cast of world-class musicians and vocalists that deliver a blistering two-hour performance, you’ll be singing, dancing and rocking out from the off with hit after hit.

"Don’t worry boys, there’s something here for everyone, it’s a bring-the-whole-family affair.

"A show unlike any other with electric costume changes, soaring vocals, impressive harmonies and audience interaction, you will not be disappointed.

"Join us for iconic songs such as Piece Of My Heart, Black Velvet, You Oughta Know and Left Outside Alone as we show you just what these women are made of.

"You’ll be left in awe of the vocal ability of the Women in Rock cast and feeling like you can take on the world.

"The reviews speak for themselves… so grab your mic, let your hair down and get your tickets for the best night out ever."

Doors open at 6.45pm and the show begins at 7.30pm for a two-hour performance.

Tickets cost £24, with £3 booking fees.