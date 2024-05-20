Tendring Council’s planning bosses have approved an application to build 122 homes with roads and public open space at Foots Farm off Centenary Way.

Approval was sought by Messrs West and Sherwood, which wants to turn the undeveloped land, used for paddocks and horse grazing for the Foots Farm Riding Centre, into a residential area.

Foots Farm was forced to close in 2015 after the lease for the land expired and was not renewed.

Approved - Plans for 122 new homes have been approved by Tendring Council (Image: Newsquest)

The proposed homes will include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes, as well as apartments on the more than four-hectare-large site.

According to the plans, the site will also have two ponds incorporated within the public open space and a dog walking circuit of about 2.7km around it.

The application, which was first put before Tendring Council in 2020, states: “The housing proposed is aimed at providing homes for downsizers and first-time buyers seeking an opportunity to join the housing ladder.

“New family homes will be created in a pleasant environment that includes landscaped front gardens, private and semi-private cul-de-sac streets and a relatively low density of development to respond to the position of the site on the edge of the built-up area of the town.”

Residents, however, are not happy with the plans.

Protest - Campaigners tried to save the farm in 2015

They say they are being “swamped with new housing” and fear the development will ruin the quiet character of the area, cause a further strain on public services and cause more worries to elderly residents who have been left frightened after a series of vandalism acts.

One resident said: “The vandalism on the farmhouse which is still awaiting to be developed has also caused some of the elderly residents to be afraid and concerned for their own properties. These new footpaths are a security concern for us all.”

Another added: “The lane surfacing has not been finished to a high enough standard to absorb all of this additional footfall and vehicle usage which again we will need to pay the cost of any repairs and maintenance.”