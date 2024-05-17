Dora Margaret Pasirayi, an agency nurse who regularly worked at the former Yew Trees Hospital, in Kirby-le-Soken, was suspended for six months in October last year.

She was suspended after allegedly failing to do anything to stop an assault she had witnessed on a vulnerable patient with a learning disability.

A misconduct panel has now lifted the six-month suspension order which ended on Monday, Nursing and Midwifery Council records published this week reveal.

The former Yew Trees Hospital

A report published by the watchdog says the nurse submitted a “reflective piece” before a hearing last month, in which she offered an apology and reflected on her actions.

She said she has “now come to realise what went wrong” and what could’ve been done differently.

A previous Nursing and Midwifery Council report revealed how a male support worker had physically and verbally abused a patient before keeping them secluded in her room, which Ms Pasirayi had failed to report.

She admitted providing an inaccurate account of events to hospital bosses relating to physical abuse only.

Ms Pasirayi, who qualified as a registered mental health nurse in 2001, has since taken part in training courses in record keeping, preventing and managing violence and aggression, and the duty of care of a nurse.

In her reflection, she explained her initial statement to hospital bosses after the incident was given “in a state of panic” and that her “mind had gone blank”.

Zahra Ahmed, who represented Ms Pasirayi at the hearing, said the event was “out of character” for the nurse.

The panel lifted the six-month ban as it felt Ms Pasirayi is no longer liable “to repeat matters of the kind found proved”.

“The panel therefore decided that a finding of continuing impairment is not necessary on the grounds of public protection,” the report adds.

Another nurse avoided suspension over their involvement in the incident.

Cygnet Group, which ran the hospital which previously entered special measures, previously said it operates a “zero-tolerance policy on abuse”.