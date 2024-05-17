Barclays has opened its new Barclays Local service at Clacton Library, providing face-to-face support for customers.

Workers are also on hand every day of the week to offer financial support and education for customers, without the need to travel to a branch.

The new site was established last month but was officially declared open this month by Clacton MP Giles Watling and Essex County councillor Mark Durham.

A Barclays spokesman said: “We’re pleased to open a Barclays Local here in Clacton, working with the library to offer a new, more flexible way for our colleagues to continue to support customers with their banking needs.”

Customers visiting the Barclays Local will be able to access a range of in-person support such as help with digital banking, financial reviews, balance checks, transfers and bill payments.

As the Barclays Local site is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office.

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, said: “I know from my inbox residents were very concerned at the news the Barclays branch in Clacton was closing.

"However, I am pleased to be able to open this new initiative by Barclays at Clacton Library which will provide much-needed service to constituents who rely on face-to-face banking, and maintain a physical presence in the constituency.

"I hope that residents can make full use of it."

The services will be available five days a week from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 4pm and bankers must pre-book before attending.

Mark Durham, councillor responsible for arts, heritage and culture at Essex County Council, said: “While modern online banking is amazing, we must not neglect those who are less familiar with the technology required to access it or prefer face-to-face support.

"I am therefore pleased Barclays has decided to open a Barclays Local at Clacton Library.

"This is a fantastic space where local residents can now manage their money and access financial help without needing to travel to a branch.”

To book an appointment with one of the Personal Banking advisers, either call telephone banking on 0345 734 5345 or visit the branch to arrange this.