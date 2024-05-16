THE arrival of a new market in Frinton is edging ever closer after signs depicting the brand's iconic logo were installed.
Tesco confirmed a shop will be opening at the Triangle Shopping Centre back in February after the East of England Co-op store closed down.
The supermarket's red and blue signs have now been put up above the store, which is hoped will open this month following renovations to the site.
The shop will include F&F clothing, Costa Express, an ATM and lottery services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here