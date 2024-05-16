TV star Ryan Moloney, known as Jarrod “Toadfish” Rebecchi from Neighbours, is about to embark on a solo tour called Toad on the Road.

It will see him take to the stage at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, for 'an evening with...' style event which promises surprises and an extend Q&A section.

The show has been described as the ultimate night for every Neighbours fan who has spent the last 30 years watching the character develop on screen.

Having joined the show in 1995 as ‘Toadie’, Ryan has seen his character grow from an unruly teenager to the local respected lawyer, clocking up multiple wives along the way.

The show first aired in 1985 and reached the UK shortly after in 1986 on BBC One, becoming highly popular in the late 80s and 90s.

After the finale was broadcast in 2022, Amazon Freevee announced plans to restart the series, and it resumed in late 2023.

During the show in Clacton, Toadie’s latest marriage to Terese Willis will be discussed alongside his biggest hits from across the years.

From wrestling, the house of trouser, nude runs, the original teen gang and much more, all stories are primed for discussion, with Ryan letting the audience in on some behind-the-scenes secrets never heard before.

Those who purchase meet and greet tickets will also be able to get up close and personal with the star himself for a one-to-one chinwag and photograph opportunity.

Ryan will appear at the West Cliff on September 12.

Tickets for the event are available online.

westcliffclacton.co.uk/shows/toadfish-toad-on-the-road.