Klebsiella Pneumoniae can cause infections in the lungs, blood, and wounds of the already injured.

In August 2019, an outbreak of Klebsiella Pneumoniae affected five patients in Colchester Hospital.

New figures published by the UK Health Security Agency have now shown cases of Klebsiella Pneumoniae in north east Essex have risen to 22.3 cases per 100,000 in 2022 to 2023.

This is compared to the 17.6 cases per 100,000 reported in 2017 to 2018.

A total of 93 cases were recorded in north east Essex in the year up to March 2023, which is the latest available data.

Across England, meanwhile cases have risen from 17.6 per 100,000 people in 2017 to 2018, to 20.9 cases in 2022 to 2023.

Scientists say Klebsiella is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, and it is part of a group of diseases which possess antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has described the disease as an "invisible threat" which must be tackled to "protect the welfare of our society and safeguard the NHS".

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is an executive agency which prevents, prepares, and responds to diseases as well as environmental standards,

A UKHSA spokesman said: “Following a small decline in Klebsiella bloodstream infections during the pandemic, bloodstream infections – acquired in the community and in hospital settings - have risen above pre-pandemic levels.

“The reasons for this rise are under investigation and are likely due to a combination of factors including an aging population, improved surveillance, and increases in respiratory infections - which predisposes people to secondary bacterial infections.”

The spokesman said though Klebsiella infections represent a smaller number of bloodstream infections than E. coli, it is still an important disease to monitor.

The Government said it aims to “contain and control” antimicrobial resistance by 2040 with a five-year plan to combat AMR which will see the UK reduce its use of antimicrobials, including antibiotics, antifungals, and antivirals.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty added: "Antibiotics are one of the most powerful tools we have against infection”.

“Resistance to these drugs therefore poses a significant threat to the lives of many people in the UK and around the world."