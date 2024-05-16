The base at Southend Airport, which will be the 10th in the UK, will have three 186-seat neo aircraft and create 130 new jobs in the area from March next year.

The planned addition of more aircrafts is enabling the airline to launch six new routes to Pisa, Gran Canaria, Dalaman and Antalya, Marrakech as well as Enfidha in Tunisia.

easyJet already operates routes to Amsterdam, Geneva, Faro, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and Paris Charles de Gaulle and has flown over seven million customers from London Southend since operations began in 2012.

easyJet holidays will be on sale from tomorrow with departures from May 1 2025, meaning package holidays from London Southend will be available seven days a week.

The budget airline closed its base at the airport during the pandemic as Covid wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be announcing another three-aircraft base in the UK, at London Southend Airport.

"This will create hundreds of jobs and provide more choice for consumers with new routes and package holidays.

“Our continued growth and investment in the UK highlights the importance of the market where this year we will operate more flying than ever before with our customers choosing our flights and holidays because of our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares.”

John Upton , CEO of London Southend Airport, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome an easyJet base to London Southend, supporting and creating hundreds of jobs locally as well as convenient, new and returning connections to many popular leisure and city destinations.

“This move is indicative of the demand from people in the east of London, Essex and the wider East Anglia region who now have greater opportunities to choose to travel through our well connected, quick and easy airport. easyJet passengers will start their holiday sooner at London Southend as they relax and discover our award-winning terminal experience.

“Our dedicated on-site rail station is less than one hour from central London; only 43 minutes from Stratford, London with connections to the Elizabeth Line; and only 100 paces from the terminal door.”