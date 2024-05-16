Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Mia

Mia (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Chihuahua

Colour - Brown

If you want to adopt Mia you can view their full profile here.

Mia is described as a happy dog who enjoys woodland walks and snoozing on someone's lap.

The RSPCA adds: "We were contacted by a local vet a few weeks back asking to take Mia in, sadly she was left by her previous owners as they did not want to continue the care for her.

"At only 8 years young Mia was in need of an extensive dental that the branch has funded for her and despite being left with only 5 teeth Mia is now doing great".

She could potentially share her new home with another dog if they are calm and not too imposing, and could live with children aged 10 years old or above.

Rico

Rico (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - 10 months old

Breed - Husky-Mastiff crossbreed

Colour - Brown and White

If you want to adopt Rico you can view their full profile here.

Rico came into the care of the centre after some concerns for his welfare were raised.

He is a very affectionate and sociable dog who suffers a little from separation anxiety.

Ideally, he will need owners who have experience with this behaviour issue and can support him in training around it.

Additionally, as he is an energetic dog he would love a garden to run about in.

Freddie

Freddie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Freddie you can view their full profile here.

Freddie is described as a "loving gentle soul who enjoys a fuss" and he is looking to find his forever home.

His favourite things in life include chin scratches, treats and playing with toys.

The RSPCA adds: "Following a road traffic accident Freddie suffered from a broken tail, that unfortunately had to be amputated. Due the high fracture on the tail it left Freddie partially incontinent. Freddie will try to get to a litter tray, and often makes it, but sometimes he has accidents outside the litter tray without noticing, he often cleans himself, but does need a bit of help sometimes in that department."

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.