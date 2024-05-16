Street Tag allows residents to collect virtual tags on the Street Tag app and gain points around Harwich, Dovercourt, Walton and the surrounding areas.

The game is being delivered by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), in partnership with Street Tag, Active Essex, Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

Players can play as a team or individually to try and top the leader board and win prizes with the community game starting on May 13 until July 9.

Schools can join in on the free game from June 3 until July 23.

Active - Game coordinator Becky Dowling with the app (Image: CVST)

Tags can be found on school routes, in local parks and public spaces, and at local events making it easy to join in the fun and be in the race for prizes.

Game co-ordinator and physical activity capacity building officer for CVST, Becky Dowling said: “After the incredible success of Beat the Street and the number of residents who hit the streets of Harwich and Dovercourt to get active, we look forward to keeping that going with Street Tag.

“This game works from an app and allows players to keep active by running, cycling, walking, or even skipping between tags scattered around Harwich, Dovercourt, Walton and the surrounding areas."

“You can compete against your friends and colleagues, try to reach the top of the leader board, or just do it for fun.

“It’s great fun seeing all the tags on the map and seeing how many you can collect in one journey.”

The Street Tag app works by allowing the user to collect tags as they get close to them – which are shown on screen by a changing colour or shape.

There are tags scattered all over Harwich, Dovercourt, Walton, and the surrounding areas, with there also being the ability to even add your own if there is a space.

For more information on Street Tag and how to play visit streettag.co.uk and download the app from Google Play or the Apple App store to join in the fun and get active.