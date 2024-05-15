Frinton, Brightlingsea and Dovercourt Bay have all received the the prestigious Blue Flag for 2024.

Harwich, Walton's Albion and Naze beaches, and Martello Bay in Clacton, have also all been given Seaside Awards in recognition of their quality.

Walton’s Albion Beach previously held a Blue Flag award but was not entered by Tendring Council (TDC) as water quality had been recorded as ‘good’ last year rather than ‘excellent’ following planned works to the local water network.

Mark Stephenson, TDC leader, said: “I’m delighted that our Essex Sunshine Coast has again been recognised for its beautiful beaches.

“We are proud of our coastline - it is a fabulous place for residents and visitors alike."

Mr Stephenson also said the Blue Flags and Seaside Awards show people “our beaches are some of the best in the country” and further attract and encourage visitors to “stay longer”.

He added: “It is not easy to keep the Blue Flag status, and for reasons outside of our control we were not able to enter Walton’s Albion beach this year but will look to do so next year should conditions allow.”

Beauty - Dovercourt Bay has been awarded a Blue Flag (Image: Newsquest)

The Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.

The Blue Flag, meanwhile, is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education and is an even higher globally recognised accreditation for quality beaches.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches and we’d like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.

“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria."