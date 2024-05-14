The airport has teamed up with a trio of dogs and their handlers from the charity Pets as Therapy for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Bella the black Labrador, Sammy the Samoyed and Cato the Chow Chow, who are trained to ease tension and stress, are demonstrating the therapeutic benefits of cuddling a dog to relieve anxiety.

Sammy the Samoyed meeting passengers at the airport (Image: London Stansted)

London Stansted's accessibility manager Stephanie Putt said: "Bella, Sammy and Cato were very special guests and there was no doubt that their presence caught the attention of many passengers.

"Having the therapy dogs as part of our customer service team was wonderful, and they provided a unique experience for passengers travelling though London Stansted.

"We are also pleased to offer our colleagues new ways to support their mental health at work, so it was also good for the dogs to meet our terminal security team."

Bella the therapy dog at Stansted Airport (Image: London Stansted)

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19.

Therapy dogs have become increasingly popular in airports to reduce passenger anxiety.

Vince Larkin, regional coordinator for Pets As Therapy, said: "We know that airports can be very stressful environments for some people, so it was great to have our therapy dogs visit to help reduce anxiety and stress for passengers and staff."