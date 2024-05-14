TRAIN users have been warned of delays because of a track defect in Essex.
Essex rail operator Greater Anglia says a track defect between Shenfield and Chelmsford is causing cancellations and delays on its line towards Colchester.
Trains between London and Braintree, Clacton, Ipswich, and Norwich are also impacted.
Trains running through these stations could be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes, or revised until further notice, Greater Anglia said.
