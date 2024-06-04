Clacton Coastal Mental Wellbeing C.I.C. has found a new permanent base at the Methodist Church, in Golf Green Road.

The church generously allowed the group to refurbish one of the rooms in its building and set up its meeting place there for Friday meetings.

In addition to the new home is a grant from the Essex Community Foundation, which awarded the group £3,000 towards running the group for the next two years.

The mental wellbeing group has been running, facilitating and promoting free mental health classes for residents in the area since 2022.

Each course runs on a six-week basis, with the next one starting on Saturday at 7pm.

The courses seek to help adults retain how they think, and address negative and unhealthy thinking patterns, using solution-focused techniques and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Course leader Tony Mack is a psychotherapist, whose professional practice is in London.

His wish is to promote good mental health for free in his home, adding a vital service for residents in and around Clacton.

More information can be found on the group's Facebook page or enquired via email at clactoncoastalmentalwellbeing@gmail.com.