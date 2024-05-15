More than 700 people took part in this year’s pier to pier walk to support the Colchester-based St Helena Hospice.

Walkers of all ages enjoyed a seven-mile sunny stroll from Clacton or Walton pier to the other on Sunday, and more than half of them walked back again.

Suzanna Stone walked with family members, including her baby grandson Ben, in memory of her husband Steve who died at the hospice last month.

Team - the Stones walked in memory of their family member Steve (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Three generations - Amelia, five, raised £280 for St Helena Hospice (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Memories - Rachel Hynes and Kim Sherwood (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Medals - Victoria Canty, Craig Edwards, Shani McTaggart, and Roberta Hicks walked because the hospice looked after their nan Christine (Image: St Helena Hospice)

She said: “I'm walking today because without the hospice, Steve wouldn’t have had the care he had towards the end of his life and at the end of his life, and I wouldn't have had the much needed support emotionally to get through it.

“We are so grateful for the support of St Helena, so I'll walk today - and any day - to raise money for this cause.”

Victoria Norman, who took part in the event on her own, made friends with an “amazing” group of ladies on the way.

She wanted to support the hospice after it supported her mother-in-law who sadly died in January.

Smile - Victoria Norman took on the challenge (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Happy - Kelly and Ollie Oakman, five, are supporters of the charity (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Seaside - a family walked in memory of Julie Lewarne (Image: St Helena Hospice)

“The hospice was absolutely amazing, and I’ve got other family members under the care of St Helena now,” she said.

“My husband is currently really poorly and will be under the hospice at some point. I feel I have got to do something to support the hospice.”

The walkers went home tired but with big smiles on their faces and a medal round their necks after the event, which was sponsored by Pickering Group, who entered a team of 22.

Roar-some - a Pickering Group colleague dressed up as a dinosaur (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Sunny - the Shine Bright Squad set off from Clacton in memory of Shaun Barber (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Loved one - Lisa O'Hagan was in this family's memories as they took on the pier to pier walk (Image: St Helena Hospice)

The charity’s fundraising manager, Marcus Poston, thanked everyone who supported this year’s event.

“With the sun shining on us, we couldn't have asked for a better day,” he said.

“A huge well done to our amazing supporters walking seven and 14 miles along the Essex coastline, raising vital funds for the hospice, with a special mention to one eight-year-old girl for completing 14 miles in memory of her loved one.”