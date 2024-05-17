The biennial Walton Open Gardens event is taking place on June 22 and 23 from 10am until 4pm.

A record 17 different green-thumbed homeowners will be taking part.

Greg Lashmar, organiser of the event, said: "It's good to be back once again this year, with 17 gardens open to the public, each with their own individual style. I thank all of the owners for taking part.

"They all cover a wide range of gardening styles, from small and perfectly formed, to wildlife and low maintenance gardens.

"There will be bric-a-brac, craft and plant stalls, art sales and exhibitions at various of the gardens taking part.

"I do hope that you will come and support our event, and I look forward to welcoming you to my own garden overlooking the Walton backwaters."

Tickets cost £5, for both dates, with under 16s allowed to attend for free.

Advance tickets are available from the Nose Bookshop, in Newgate Street, as well as from the gardens taking part.

All proceeds will go to Walton In Bloom.

The free Open Gardens guide can be found at waltoninbloom.org.