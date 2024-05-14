A baby died in the early hours of Monday morning after emergency services were dispatched to a property in Buffett Way, Colchester, on Sunday night.

Essex Police officers were called to the address by paramedics at about 10.25pm on Sunday night as there were concerns for the welfare of a baby.

The baby was taken to hospital and efforts were made to save its life, but sadly it did not survive.

Buffett Way

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning they had been released on bail until June.

Greenstead residents have shared their heartfelt condolences after learning of the news.

Vicky, who is based on Magnolia Drive said: “It’s sad because a baby’s involved, I’m just shocked it has happened in this area.”

Local resident, Kathy was waiting for the bus on Avon Way when she spoke to The Gazette.

She said: “It is a shock, I’ve just become a great grandmother, so it’s pretty sad business really.”

Essex Police forensic investigation van in Buffett Way

David, a parent who lives in Magnolia Drive, said: “I’m afraid and scared, I have kids as well, it is terrible, my heart goes to the parents, I hope there is justice."

Avon Way resident, Uchenna, said: “It’s so unfortunate, it’s very bad.”

Reta added: “It’s quite sad, you don’t hear a lot of things like that. It’s shocking really, it’s a shame”.

A full statement from an Essex Police spokesman said yesterday: “We are investigating the unexpected death of a baby at an address in Colchester.

“Officers were called by paramedics to an address in Buffett Way at about 10.25pm on Sunday, May 12, with concerns for the welfare of a baby.

Buffett Way

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors, the child died at hospital in the early hours of Monday, May 13.

“We have arrested two people, a man and a woman, in connection with the incident.

“Our officers will be at the address in Buffett Way for several hours while they carry out their enquiries.”