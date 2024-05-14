Three life-size dinosaurs will be roaming around Clacton Pier with their handlers for nine days from May 25 to June 2.

Loki the Velociraptor, Dylan the Dilophpsaurus and Bronwen the Brontosaurus will be making their first-ever visit to the Tendring coast.

The dinosaurs will each appear three times daily with separate slots for everyone to meet them.

Event - The pier will welcome three life-sized dinosaurs and their handlers (Image: Clacton Pier)

Kids will also have the chance to become ‘certified palaeontologists’ with a special sticker trail set up around the site.

They can visit certain locations where they will receive a sticker to put on a trail sheet to form a dinosaur fossil. The completed sheet is then exchanged for a special sticker of certification.

General manager Harry Peek said the event is to celebrate the first anniversary of the Pier’s Jurassic Pier.

“We enjoyed a fantastic Whitsun last year when the £500,000 attraction opened up and we want to repeat that with another time to remember,” he said.

“We have teamed up with the Experiences Group who deliver award-winning dinosaur events across the country and are experts in their field.”

On May 26, the pier is putting on a free fireworks display with dinosaur themed audio at 9pm.

Loki will be at the front of the pier at 11am, 1.15pm and 4pm every day, while Dylan can be found next to the Waltzer ride at 11.45am, 2pm and 4.45pm.

Bronwen will be staying undercover next to Skull Point Adventure Golf and will appear at 12.30pm, 3.15pm and 5.30pm.

If the weather is bad then all three dinosaurs will still be out and about but inside.

Dinos - Clacton Pier will see three dinosaurs roaming the attraction over half-term (Image: Clacton Pier)

Clacton Pier is also home to Jurassic Pier, an interactive dino walk-through experience leading into a 4D cinema which includes motion seating, audio-visual sound and lighting systems, 3D glasses and water squirters.

The Experiences Group, which will bring the dinosaurs to the town, have worked with owners of Drayton Manor Resort, West Midlands Safari and Leisure Park as well as Pleasurewood Hills Family Theme Park in the past.