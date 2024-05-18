ONCE again talented members of the Gazette camera club have taken some incredible pictures in and around northeast Essex this new year.
Snaps of all sorts of winged wildlife, beautiful flowers and other fauna dominate this week's spread.
The Northern Lights, also known as an aurora borealis, could be seen throughout the UK after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms recorded in years hit the Earth.
Members of the club took amazing pictures of this incredible natural phenomena.
For more great pictures and to get involved, visit Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here