Brian and Mavis got engaged in November 1963 before getting married on May 16 1964 during a small ceremony held at Tottenham Registry Office with friends and family.

Mavis, who remembers the sea of lilac flowers outside the registry office, said: “It was a beautiful day for a lovely small wedding.”

The couple moved to the Clacton area in 2000 and have lived at Housing 21’s Retirement Living scheme since 2013 where they are both enjoying retirement alongside one another.

They have four children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

They said: “We are very blessed, its been a wonderful 60 years together.”

The couple will celebrate their wedding anniversary with friends, family and other residents at the scheme.

The anniversary also comes in the same year their landlord, who owns Housing 21 at Howard Vyse Court, will celebrate 60 years as a housing associate.