Operated by the Black Jacket Group, the hospitality area offers a two-course meal, canapes and refreshments alongside an elevated viewing area for the spectacular flight displays.

There will also be shelter should the weather not play ball on the Essex Sunshine Coast on August 22 and 23.

Staged by Tendring Council (TDC) the Clacton Airshow will this year be commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France which began the liberation of Europe in the Second World War.

Iconic World War Two planes headline popular air spectacle in Essex

Nicola Denny, operations director at Thorrington-based Black Jacket Group, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the hospitality marquee once again this year at the Clacton Airshow.

“We are looking forward to working with Tendring District Council to make this another successful event.”

Ivan Henderson, TDC deputy leader and councillor responsible for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said the airshow regularly attracts 250,000 visitors over the two days and is worth an estimated £12.2million to the local economy.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming back the Black Jacket Group, a Tendring-based firm, to run the hospitality area,” he said.

“Tickets are now on sale for the hospitality area, which could help to make the occasion even more special as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Clacton Airshow is important to the district’s economy – and people’s support is what keeps this wonderful event flying.”

Hospitality tickets cost £62.50 for Thursday and £55 for Friday.

An exciting flight programme is being developed by the Clacton Airshow team, with the event being headlined by the iconic RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is due to bring an Avro Lancaster and two Hawker Hurricanes for both days of the event.

To purchase hospitality tickets visit blackjacketgroup.com/clacton-airshow.

Anyone looking to exhibit at or sponsor the Clacton Airshow 2024 should contact clactonairshow@tendringdc.gov.uk – while donations to support the event can be made at clactonairshow.com.

For updates and more information on the 2024 Clacton Airshow people should visit clactonairshow.com, follow @clactonairshow on X, or go to the official Facebook event.