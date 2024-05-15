Holland Park Primary School, in Holland Road, has been rated good across all areas of the inspection.

Matthew Moseley, headteacher of the school, said: “This is a report in recognition of everyone’s hard work and working together – staff, students and our entire school community alike.

“What is particularly lovely is that the report found in two days what we see in school every single day.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped contribute to such a good inspection and we look forward to building on it in the months and years to come.”

Proud - Students outside Holland Park Primary School (Image: Holland Park Primary School)

Ofsted inspectors saw all positives during their visit to the school, which opened in 1902.

Inspectors wrote: “Pupils enjoy attending Holland Park. The staff create an environment for all pupils to feel safe. The relationships they build enable this to happen.

“Pupils look forward to learning and take pride in their work. This is because the teachers encourage pupils to work hard and inspire them with interesting lessons.

“In the early years, children take turns and listen carefully to each other and adults. They talk with increasing confidence.

"Children are engaged and excited about their learning. Children sustain their concentration and build independence that prepares them well for Key Stage 1.”