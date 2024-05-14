THE Court of Appeal has refused to change the sentence of a man who killed a former Essex cricketer.
Triple killer Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January after admitting the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility of three people and the attempted murder of three others in a spate of attacks in Nottingham last year.
The 32-year-old’s sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General in February, with lawyers arguing last week that Calocane – who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia – should be given a “hybrid” order where he would be treated before serving the remainder of the sentence in custody.
But three senior judges dismissed the bid on Tuesday, stating that while Calocane’s offences caused “unimaginable grief”, his sentence was not unduly lenient as his paranoid schizophrenia was “the sole identified cause of these crimes”.
RELATED: Brother of former Essex cricketer stabbed to death starts charity to end knife crime
Giving their judgment, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said: “There was no error in the approach adopted by the judge.
“The sentences imposed were not arguably unduly lenient.”
Calocane stabbed former Essex cricketer Grace O’Malley-Kumar and her friend Barnaby Webber, both 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of June 13 last year.
After killing Mr Coates, Calocane stole his van and hit three pedestrians before being arrested.
He denied murder, which prosecutors later accepted after medical evidence showed he had paranoid schizophrenia.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel