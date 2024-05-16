Tendring Specialist Stroke Service has been working for more than 40 years to provide post-stroke support to patients and their families.

Patients are supported on their onward journey by a team of professionals, including physiotherapists, emotional counsellors, nurses and wellbeing staff.

The charity also relies on the vital work of volunteers, whether it is fundraising and supporting the therapy sessions or ensuring all necessary background tasks are undertaken.

Charity - The Tendring Specialist Stroke Service are hosting their annual Christmas market in aid of the charity's work (Image: Indi Allen)

The charity, which helped more than 1,000 people in the last year, is now set to carry out major restoration works of its therapy centre in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea.

The improvements will make the centre more accessible and add a retail and fundraising area, as well as additional therapy options for patients and carers.

Indi Allen, CEO of the charity, said: “The Stroke Charity provides vital support to people at a very low point in their lives, the support is shaped around the needs of each person and aims to develop their confidence, strength and motivation to meet the challenges of the stroke and to rebuild their lives, exploring what they can do.

“We are inspired by the people who achieve against the odds and rebuild their lives. The restoration of the centre gives stroke patients a better facility to enjoy and to use.”

All services will continue at various locations while the works are undertaken, and details of where the therapy groups will meet can be found on the charity’s website.