On Sunday at about 5.15pm a report was received by the RNLI Clacton station that there were reports of a person in the water.

Clacton’s RNLI volunteer crew launched their D-Class lifeboat and made their way to the last reported location near the popular Clacton Pier.

Upon arrival they found the casualty had already “self-recovered” onto the beach just west of Clacton Pier.

However, there were concerns for the woman's safety, so two crew members were put ashore to assess the situation and provide help.

After a discussion with East of England ambulance crews, the casualty was taken into their care for further assessment and treatment at Colchester hospital.

The two crew members ashore were recovered back into the lifeboat and the team were stood down by the coastguard.

The lifeboat then returned to the lifeboat station where it was cleaned, refuelled and was ready for service at 6.50pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called just after 4.45pm on Sunday 12 May with reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Kings Promenade in Clacton.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene where they were assisted by colleagues from the Coastguard and transported the woman to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Prepared - RNLI Clacton D-Class Lifeboat launches to search for a person in the water in 2023 (Image: Clacton RNLI)

Clacton RNLI is in its 145th year of lifesaving activities for the community while the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Clacton RNLI lifeboat station's crew has launched its lifeboats 3,106 times and saved 1,196 lives since starting.

While Clacton Lifeboat Station now houses two inshore lifeboats in a boathouse built in 2006.

The crews have received 24 medals in their long history of lifesaving and 2024 will see the introduction of a Shannon Class ALB service.