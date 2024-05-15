Following an injection of more than £210,000, Parkdean Resorts is set to enhance its five locations across the county for the upcoming peak season.

The major holiday park operator already employs more than 560 locals in Essex during the busier periods.

It owns Highfield Grange, Valley Farm and Weeley Bridge in or near Clacton, Naze Marine, in Walton, and Cooper’s Beach, on Mersea Island.

Collectively, they welcomed nearly 120,000 visitors last year, marking a two per cent uptick from 2022 and crowning it as one of the resort's busiest ever seasons.

Now, with strong demand projected for 2024, the company is planning to hire an additional 6,000 people across its 66 parks in the UK, which includes filling 750 positions in Essex and the wider East Anglia area.

Various job roles across different departments are on offer including cleaners, bar staff, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security officers and a range of kitchen positions.

This recruitment drive coincides with the company's announcement of injecting more than £34 million into its parks for 2024.

Parkdean plans to refurbish more than 1,500 holiday homes, add new caravans and upgrade food and beverage units.

In Essex specifically, 80 caravans are being refurbished while two new ones will expand accommodation options for holiday goers.

CEO of Parkdean Resorts, Steve Richards, said: "We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks.

"59 per cet of our customers rebook with us, and continuing to enhance our parks will help bring people back to Essex year after year.

"We create rewarding jobs in the community which can turn into life-long careers in hospitality and our staff engagement score of 83 per cent, which is well above the sector average, shows our teams are happy.

"2024 promises to be another busy year, so there’s no better time to join our brilliant team who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families."

The company, employing more than 8,000 people across the UK, welcomed more than three million visitors to its parks last year.

It boasts 66 locations sprawled across the nation's most scenic spots.

To learn more about the available roles, visit jobs.parkdeanresorts.co.uk.