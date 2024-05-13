Essex Police were called to an address in Gilders Wat at about 6.45pm on Saturday following reports of an assault.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a critical condition, police confirmed.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene in connection with the attack and put into custody.

Now, 36-year-old Lucinda Fyfield of Gilders Way, Clacton, has been charged with attempted murder.

She was remanded in custody and will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 13.

Essex Police are continuing their enquiries following the charge.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Officers are still in the area of Gilders Way as we continue our enquiries, and we would still like to hear from any members of the public that have information about this incident.

“Please contact us quoting incident number 1132 of Saturday, Ma 11.”