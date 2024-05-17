The Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community (TCBGC) is a proposed new settlement, located between Colchester, Ardleigh, Wivenhoe, and Elmstead Market.

A hearing into the Development Plan Document, which outlines the vision and policies which will guide the development of the garden community, took place at the JobServe Community in Colchester between May 7 to May 9.

The hearing assessed if the document meets local and national planning guidelines, covering various aspects, including land use, housing, infrastructure, and community facilities.

Vision - an aerial view of Rowhedge and Wivenhoe leading to Colchester (Image: Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

During a public consultation in May and June last year, comments from residents and stakeholders were submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration alongside the development plan.

Councillor Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, said: “These hearings signify a pivotal moment in our journey to establish a once-in-a-lifetime Garden Community.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable and vibrant space, equipped with essential facilities and infrastructure, designed for future generations to proudly call home.

“With Tendring Council’s and Colchester Council's proven track record of collaboration, the Development Plan Document (DPD) represents years of hard work and sets out the positive strategy to meet the evolving needs of our growing population over the next 30 to 40 years."

Plans - A drawing of the plans for the Garden Community project (Image: Tendring Council)

Councillor David King, leader of Colchester Council, added: “The hearings are a hugely helpful test of the plans for the proposed Garden Community.

"We seek to deliver an attractive place to live, with walkable, low traffic neighbourhoods and sense of community.

“It is by no means the conclusion of the planning process, but an important piece of the overall jigsaw that will lead us towards the realisation of this Garden Community.

“I am grateful to everyone who has already commented on and contributed to this DPD, which has already received extensive public consultation.

“We look forward to the Inspector’s decision in relation to the DPD in the coming months.”

Following the independent review by the Planning Inspectorate, the finalised planning document will guide future planning applications for the Garden Community.

For more information on the TCBGC project, visit the project website talk.tcbgardencommunity.co.uk/