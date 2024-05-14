The Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club charity’s Tendring Show will take place on Saturday July 13 with the theme Grow it, Cook it, Eat it.

The occasion will mark the 107th time the event has been held and feature cookery theatre, a military village, classic cars, and more than 250 trade stands and exhibits for visitors to enjoy.

There will also be an education tent and pavilion, the Lawford Park Horse Show, livestock and animals, including cattle and rats, an arts and lifestyle marquee, and a Farming on the Move machinery demonstration.

This year the one-day event will be run by a team of local volunteers and set in Lawford House Park - celebrating the journey of locally grown produce from field to table.

Additions to this year's entertainment line-up include performances by the Flyin’ Ryan motorcycle stunt show and the Wheel 2 Wheel BMX display team which are sure to be big hits for all ages.

Popular - The Suffolk Punch horses at the 2022 Tendring Show (Image: Steve Brading)

The event will also mark the first time the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club has been led by an all-female leadership team with Catherine Parker assuming the role of chairman and Mandy Rix as the 2024 president.

Mandy said: "I am truly honoured to take on the role of President at the Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club, a position that fills me with immense pride.

“This year, I've chosen the theme Grow it, Cook it, Eat it to celebrate the journey of our locally grown produce from the fields to our tables.

"The intention is to put a spotlight on our vibrant agricultural community and the important connection between farmers, chefs, and consumers."

More than 20,000 people queued up for the event's post-pandemic return in 2022, and it is hoped this year's event will prove just as popular.

Presentation - The sheep on show at the 2022 Tendring Show (Image: Steve Brading)

Catherine said: "We have lots of exciting plans for this year’s Tendring Show.

“I’m looking forward to working with Mandy and the rest of the executive team and volunteers to deliver another successful day for all of our visitors and exhibitors.”

Tickets are now available online at tendringshow.co.uk.