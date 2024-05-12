Officers were called to an address in Gilders Way at about 6.45pm on Saturday following reports of an assault.

A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance and a woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, police confirmed.

Officers remained at the scene for the coming hours to carry out their enquiries.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“If you have any information about the incident, please speak to one of our officers at the scene or get in touch quoting incident number 1132 of Saturday 11 May.

“We appreciate your cooperation while we’re working in Clacton and will share further updates in due course.”