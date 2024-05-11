Last night’s skies were illuminated by Northern Lights and camera club members have captured the beauty of this rare event in all its glory.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, could be seen as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms which have been recorded in the last years that hit the earth.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) even issued a rare solar storm warning.

Stunning - The capturing Northern Lights in Brightlingsea (Image: Stephen Johnson)

Storms like these increase the chances of us catching a glimpse of the lights.

A warning has been issued by the US government agency as storms of that scale can potentially impact our infrastructure, including satellites and the power grid.

The Northern Lights appear as swirling and bright curtains of colour, stretching across the night sky, with colours of green, purple, pink and scarlet.

They are caused by charged particles from the sun, which travel towards Earth, hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere and energising them.

Stunning - Hadleigh Castle's silhouette made a fantastic image (Image: Dawid Lawdzin)

The different colours come from the different gases in the atmosphere, with most commonly oxygen, which appears green, and nitrogen, which becomes visible through purple, blue and pink.

Lights - Southend saw purple and pink skies last night (Image: Alexandra Earle)

Red - The Northern Lights turned the sky at Hoppit Mead red (Image: Matt Ager)

Sky - The Northern Lights over Canewdon Church last night (Image: Luke Dokic)