My first experience of Harwich Lobster Thermidor is one I won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

It oozed “caught a few hours ago freshness”, and accompanied with a glass of Macon Uchizy, Domaine Talmard, it created one of hell of a charming combination.

It was the show stealer for me in a four-course seafood extravaganza, which comes into play from June through to September at The Pier on The Quay at Harwich.

Feast - The portion sizes were generous (Image: Public)

The four-pronged fishy feast, “the Seafood Lovers Menu”, kicks off with a crab tartlet complete with crab mousse, avocado and a scattering of bacon crumb.

A light, crisp, highly-enjoyable first course to get the taste buds fully attuned to what came next. Billed as poached “supreme” of sea trout, this was fall-apart-on-the-fork stuff. A mouth-watering, flavoursome, firm, piece of fish fused with little pops of Keta caviar, covered in a squid ink crisp. What’s not to like?

But behold. The big hitter was still to take centre stage. The half portion of Harwich Lobster Thermidor. Did I mention earlier how much I enjoyed it..?

Complete with skinny fries, pecorino and crispy onion salad, it was simply a taste sensation.

Melt-in-the-mouth - The sea trout (Image: Public)

Head chef Andrew Thurston even took time out to take me into the depths of The Pier to see the “lobster spa” - where they literally chill out before making it onto a plate, and then in turn making someone’s day. Mine on this occasion.

Before long the no-frills, zingy yet classical lemon tart brought the crustacean curtain down on a truly memorable meal by the Harwich coastline.

And for £60pp it represents good value. And there’s the option, at an additional cost, to experience a selection of white wines carefully chosen and paired with each course.

So it’s clear Essex fish lovers need to sit up and pay attention here. This seaside treat needs to be taken seriously this summer.

Divine - The delightful lemon tart dessert finished things off (Image: Newsquest)

And to get you warmed up for this menu arriving in June, and for the first time since 2019, The Pier’s Lobster Bonanza returns this month.

Running from Monday, May 20, until Monday, May 27, (excluding the weekend) all lobsters will be HALF PRICE and served either grilled or thermidor, with skinny fries and a house salad.

And if you’d like to stay the night, The Pier is also offering complimentary room upgrades - subject to availability. To find out more, call 01255 241212 - or simply turn up.