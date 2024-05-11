If you aren't lucky enough to be partying in Sweden this weekend but still want to spend the evening celebrating in style, plenty of venues in Essex are welcoming fans to Eurovision parties.

Where to watch Eurovision in Essex

The Cliff in Southend

The pub in Hamlet Road is promising to put on the "campest and outrageous Eurovision party ever" with a live screening of the final taking over every TV screen in the pub while Eurofans can also enjoy a sweepstake and drinking games.

Hopeful - Olly Alexander is representing the United Kingdom at this year's Eurovision Song Contest (Image: PA)

Essex University Students' Union in Colchester

The SU Bar is once again putting on a Eurovision party where students and members of the public are welcome.

Stock Street Farm Barn in Coggeshall

The picturesque venue is showing the grand final on a huge screen and will be warming up guests with Eurovision anthems.

The Red Lion in Manningtree

The pub in South Street is putting on a Eurovision party with a sweepstake and raffle to raise money for Crohns and Colitis UK and to support the Manningtree has Pride event next month.

Graham Norton has said viewers will see “the Eurovision they know and love” when they tune into the grand final tonight.

Irish presenter Graham, 61, will host coverage of the event live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will lead commentary on BBC Radio 2.

UK contestant Olly Alexander, who is the lead singer of pop band Years And Years, is this year hoping to impress with his song Dizzy in the final.

Graham told Good Morning Britain he cannot wait to see Olly's performance, which features upside-down locker room staging and cameras rotating to create a spinning feel.

He said: “Because on telly, it’s so televisual, it’s like watching a music video or something.”

He later added: “I think when people tune into that grand final on Saturday night, they will see the Eurovision they know and love.”

Sweden hosts the competition following the victory of its singer Loreen in Liverpool last year, and it is also the 50-year anniversary of Abba giving Sweden its first win with their hit song Waterloo.

The grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm.