Access Dignity Care Limited, in Newgate Street, Walton, has been rated inadequate following a new report from the CQC.

The company runs at-home care for people including older people, people living with dementia, mental health needs or physical disability.

The CQC was informed of safety concerns and conducted an inspection in January, which dropped the agency’s rating from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’ and imposed improvement requirements.

In a detailed report, published today, the health watchdog revealed the service was lacking effective safeguarding systems.

It also noted how it struggled with the carer and patient communication, with leaders also failing to make statutory notifications about abuse or serious injuries as required by law.

Report - The Care Quality Commission launched an inspection following safety concerns

While some people receiving care from the agency, and their relatives were happy with the services, there were several mentions of issues.

A relative was quoted in the report saying: “The first time someone came to do breakfast they didn’t boil the kettle for a cup of tea.

“[Care worker] went to fill the cup from the tap and put a tea bag in it – it was lucky I was here. Then [care worker] went to dish up yoghurt and went to put it in the dog’s bowl which had been draining on the side.”

Another incident included a person who had sustained burns and required medical attention, which was not acted upon, according to the report.

“We identified a person who had sustained burns which required attention from the ambulance service," it said.

“The provider had not completed risk assessment on smoking prior to this serious incident, despite this being a known risk.

Report - A report by the Care Quality Commission revealed issues at a Walton care agency (Image: Google Street View)

“There was no evidence the incident was formally investigated, raised as a safeguarding alert to the local authority, or any lessons learned.

“This is despite daily care notes which showed staff had not followed basic first aid best practice and had placed the person at further risk of pain and infection.

“We raised our concerns with the provider and the local authority safeguarding team as a result.”

Access Dignity Care Limited has been contacted for comment.