Lonely Planet has released a new book - The Joy of Exploring Gardens - outlining some of the best gardens from around the world.

One article features the global travel expert's top ten best gardens to visit this spring and Beth Chatto's Gardens, in Elmstead Market, has made it on the list.

Talent - Beth Chatto (Image: Public)

The book also mentions a brief history of the garden, Beth's legacy, and her connection with other horticultural gems Great Dixter and Prospect Cottage.

A spokesman for the gardens said: "We are absolutely delighted to be named one of the best spring bloom gardens in the world by Lonely Planet.

"The garden is looking fantastic at the moment- full of spring colour and lush green growth."

Serene - the water gardens (Image: Newsquest)

The Lonely Planet online article says: "Award-winning gardener and author, Beth Chatto, spent decades creating the unique 7.5-acre space, combining five different gardens, featuring spiky blue Mediterranean sea holly, swaying drifts of stipa grasses and lush lime green euphorbias which erupt like islands out of a sea of gravel.

"By mid-spring, carpets of bluebells can be seen in the woodland areas before the trees start to blossom overhead. Also home to a tearoom, nursery and shop, it makes for a delightful day out."

Lonely Planet is a travel guidebook publisher, founded in Australia in 1973, which has printed over 150 million books.