Sands' Clacton branch is looking for people to join the team and help in fundraising and spreading awareness for the cause.

The group aims to assist and provide guidance to individuals who have experienced the loss of a baby.

Volunteers are not expected to stay for the entire duration of the events, but manning the stall for a couple of hours will be a huge help to the team.

Here is a list of the events where volunteers are needed:

Clacton Pride Family Festival - Sands stall - June 29 (time TBC)

Beach Day and Family Picnic - August 29, 11am-4pm

- Morrisons Little Clacton Thursday- October 10, 11am-4pm

Baby Loss Awareness Week - Asda - October 12, 11am-4pm

Ribbon Run/Walk - Sunday 13th October (time TBC)

Starlight Walk - Saturday 30th November (time TBC)

Lights of Love - Sunday 8th December (time TBC)

Maria Gormley, founder of Clacton Sands, said: "How would you like to volunteer to help our Clacton Sands with our local fundraising and awareness-raising events?

"If you can spare a few hours and would like to get involved we would love to hear from you and have you help support us."

Clacton Sands, a non-profit organisation, was established by Maria, whose daughter Laura was stillborn at 36 weeks.

If you are interested either message facebook.com/clactononseasands or email clactononsea@sandsvolunteer.org.uk.