The event, at the Sunspot, in Brooklands, will feature a variety of employers, training providers and organisations from across Tendring.

The event has been organised by the Department for Work and Pensions (Jobcentre Plus) in partnership with Tendring Council (TDC).

Councillor Ivan Henderson, responsible for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said: “This fair is a great opportunity for you to explore possible new careers and talk to prospective employers.

“There will be employers from a wide range of sectors on hand to give advice to people on the day.

“We are committed to working with our partners, such as Jobcentre Plus, to improve the quality of life for our residents, as well as raising aspirations and creating opportunities for them.”

Businesses and organisations attending the event include Aldanat Care, Avon, Essex Police, Martello Holiday Park, Naze Marine Holiday Park, Natwest, the NHS, Signposts, The Range, Top Class Nursing and a HGV training provider.

The Essex Pedal Power project, which has seen more than 1,000 bikes given out free of charge in Clacton and Jaywick to help people get active and find employment, will also be in attendance.

The jobs and skills fair takes place on Tuesday, May 14, from 10am to 1pm.