The Climate and Planning Unit (CaPU), created by Essex County Council, is tasked with driving forward the county's environmental and sustainable development goals.

This group forms part of the council's ambition to reach targets outlined in the Essex Climate Action Commission report: 'Net Zero: Making Essex Carbon Neutral'.

Councillor Lee Scott, cabinet member for planning a growing economy, said: "The creation of the Climate and Planning Unit underscores our dedication to tackling the Government’s net zero obligations head-on.

"This skilled team has the expertise to help local planning authorities challenge planning applications, making sure that all new buildings are built in a way which benefits the environment and helps Essex meet its net zero goals."

The CaPU will work with partners to set policies and provide training and support for 12 Essex districts regarding planning applications.

The team, recognised for their efforts at the Essex Housing Awards 2023, is committed to a greener Essex, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in new build housing and promoting energy-efficient homes with improved indoor air quality.