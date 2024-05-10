The Royal British Legion, supported by Tendring Council (TDC), held a VE Day service at the town’s War Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West on Wednesday at 11am.

The service was led by the Rev Mark Mulryne and there was a reading by new TDC chairman Dan Casey.

Mr Casey - who is also president of Clacton's Royal British Legion - thanked those who attended the ceremony, which included prayers, the laying of wreaths and a two minutes’ silence.

He said: “It is important that we commemorate those who heroically lost their lives fighting to protect our freedoms during the Second World War.

“It is particularly important in view of conflicts now taking place in Europe and around the world.

"We always have a good turnout for Forces memorial services and events in Clacton - thank you to everyone who came along.”

Colin Sission, chairman of the branch, added: “On behalf of the committee and members of Clacton Royal British Legion, we would like to thank all the forces organisations, standard-bearers and members of the public for attending our VE Day service.”