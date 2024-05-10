These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, May 3

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 for renewal works between 8pm and 6am.

As part of those works, there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 26 and 27 at the same time.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex M25 junctions on this day but works will be taking place through the weekend between Junction 9 and 10 in both directions.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, May 4

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure at Junction 25 between 6am and 8pm for renewal works.

An entry slip road at Junction 26 will also be shut during the same period of time related to this closure.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex M25 junctions on this day but works will be taking place through the weekend between Junction 9 and 10 in both directions.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, May 5

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 for renewal works between 8pm and 6am.

As part of those works, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 at the same time.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex M25 junctions on this day but works will be taking place through the weekend between Junction 9 and 10 in both directions.