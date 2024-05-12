Porridge and Pens Ghana staged a fundraising auction during its Spring Ball, which was held at Firstsite, in Colchester.

During the evening, guests were treated to table magic from professional magician and entertainer, Dandealo, whilst enjoying food and music provided by the venue.

Together - the Porridge and Pens team with auctioneers, Gregg Weaver and Peter Reilly (Image: Porridge and Pens)

Guests were then invited to place bids on the donated artworks as well as other items donated by local businesses including Clacton Golf Club, Middletons Steakhouse Restaurant, Air Hop Colchester and many other generous supporters.

Art pieces available to bid on included a hand-decorated ceramic bowl by Julian Gallehawk Ceramics, pyrographed wooden pieces by Bob Sangwell, and two pen and ink images from Thorrington-based artist, Peter Porteous-Butler, one of which alone raised £200 after a bidding war between art-loving guests.

Overall, the event raised more than £3,000 and was hailed as a great success by Jemma and the team with the hope it could become an annual fixture in their fundraising calendar.

Trio - Jemma Williams, Porridge and Pens founder, Lia Smith, secretary, with magician Dandealo (Image: Porridge and Pens)

Lucy Weaver, fundraising support officer, said: "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community and impressed by the high standard of all the donated pieces.

"Our region has some exceptionally talented artists and we were so honoured to be able to bring some of their works to Firstsite and raise much-needed funds in the process."

Display - the artwork on auction (Image: Porridge and Pens)

Porridge and Pens Ghana was created in 2016 by Brightlingsea resident, Jemma Williams, after she visited West Africa and saw the need for free schooling and nutrition for children in the city of Kumasi, Ghana.

Early local fundraising provided capital to build a school for just 30 children.

Smile - children at the school Porridge and Pen supports (Image: Porridge and Pens)

Since then, through continued events and sponsorship, the school now provides two meals and education to more than 300 children as well as continued support for school leavers through the Girl Power Project and Brighter Futures.

Some of the funds will also go towards providing life-saving treatment for a young girl in the region named Abigail, who is currently suffering from kidney disease and in need of funding for twice-weekly dialysis treatment.

For more information on the charity or to make a donation, visit porridgeandpens.org.