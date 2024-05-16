These reviews are conducted by the Food Standards Agency, which inspects local businesses selling food – sets the inspection framework and provides advice and guidance.

Colonnade Kiosk at The Parade, Walton, was rated five stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good

Management of food safety: Good

Elior UK at Tesco Supermarket, Brook Retail Park, Clacton, was rated five stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good​

Dominos Pizza at 37 Jackson Road, Clacton was rated five stars.

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

Asda Cafe at Fiveways Supermarket, Oxford Road, Clacton was rated five stars.

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

Naze Marine Holiday Park at Hall Lane, Walton was rated five stars.

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

The Terrace at Marine Parade West, Clacton was rated four stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

The Spice at Clacton Road, Elmstead was rated four stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety: Good

Subway at 40 Station Road, Clacton was rated two stars.

A two-star rating indicates that 'improvement is necessary'.

Tendring Council has been contacted for further details on the shop's review.