NINE eateries in Tendring have received updated food hygiene ratings.

These reviews are conducted by the Food Standards Agency,  which inspects local businesses selling food – sets the inspection framework and provides advice and guidance.

Colonnade Kiosk at The Parade, Walton, was rated five stars. 

  • Hygienic food handling: Good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good 
  • Management of food safety: Good

 

Elior UK at Tesco Supermarket, Brook Retail Park, Clacton, was rated five stars. 

  • Hygienic food handling: Good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good 
  • Management of food safety: Very good​

 

Dominos Pizza at 37 Jackson Road, Clacton was rated five stars.

  • Hygienic food handling: Very good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good 
  • Management of food safety: Very good

 

Asda Cafe at Fiveways Supermarket, Oxford Road, Clacton was rated five stars. 

  • Hygienic food handling: Very good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good 
  • Management of food safety: Very good

 

Naze Marine Holiday Park at Hall Lane, Walton was rated five stars. 

  • Hygienic food handling: Very good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good 
  • Management of food safety: Very good

 

The Terrace at Marine Parade West, Clacton was rated four stars. 

  • Hygienic food handling: Good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good 
  • Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

 

The Spice at Clacton Road, Elmstead was rated four stars. 

  • Hygienic food handling: Good
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory 
  • Management of food safety: Good

 

Subway at 40 Station Road, Clacton was rated two stars. 

A two-star rating indicates that 'improvement is necessary'.

Tendring Council has been contacted for further details on the shop's review.