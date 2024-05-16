NINE eateries in Tendring have received updated food hygiene ratings.
These reviews are conducted by the Food Standards Agency, which inspects local businesses selling food – sets the inspection framework and provides advice and guidance.
Colonnade Kiosk at The Parade, Walton, was rated five stars.
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good
- Management of food safety: Good
Elior UK at Tesco Supermarket, Brook Retail Park, Clacton, was rated five stars.
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Very good
Dominos Pizza at 37 Jackson Road, Clacton was rated five stars.
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Very good
Asda Cafe at Fiveways Supermarket, Oxford Road, Clacton was rated five stars.
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Very good
Naze Marine Holiday Park at Hall Lane, Walton was rated five stars.
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Very good
The Terrace at Marine Parade West, Clacton was rated four stars.
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory
The Spice at Clacton Road, Elmstead was rated four stars.
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Good
Subway at 40 Station Road, Clacton was rated two stars.
A two-star rating indicates that 'improvement is necessary'.
Tendring Council has been contacted for further details on the shop's review.
