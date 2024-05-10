Steve Brown, 59, of Kirby-le-Soken, has been working on building project at a property in Thorpe-Le-Soken’s High Street since February.

Mr Brown, who has 40 years of experience and runs Steve Brown Building and Landscaping, is carrying out the large-scale renovation alongside a carpenter, electrician and plumber.

Last Tuesday, Mr Brown returned to the site at about 8.05am and was left fuming after finding his and his colleagues’ tools had been snatched.

The power tools and materials, including “mainly battery-operated tools” such as different types of drills, a Makita grinder, a multitool, and a radio, are said to be worth "thousands and thousands" of pounds.

Mr Brown said: “We got there in the morning, the backdoor had been smashed in, my tools, the carpenter's, electrician’s, and plumber’s tools had been stolen, they robbed all the scrap metal as well.

“I’ve never been robbed before.

"I felt gutted, it’s like taking food out of my mouth. As I’m a self-employed person, I’ve got to work for a few weeks for nothing to replace the tools now.

“They are robbing me of my wages, I am not happy.”

According to Steve, a blue BMW was seen leaving the premises at 11:55pm on Sunday by a neighbour, so he’s now warning other builders to be vigilant.

He said: “We’ve had no problems whatsoever until now.

“We’re still cracking on - we’re not letting scumbags beat us.

“Builders need to be aware not to leave tools, the chances of us getting things back are slim.”

The theft has since been subsequently reported to the police and an investigation has been launched.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 9.40am on Tuesday May 7, we were called to reports of a burglary at an address in High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken.

“It was reported workmen renovating a property had arrived to find entry had been forced.

“Items including tools were taken from the address.

“The burglary is believed to have taken place between 1pm on Saturday May 4 and 7.30am on Tuesday May 7.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information, or footage, which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.

"Please quote reference 42/71347/24.”