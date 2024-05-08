Essex Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) are investigating several home and business burglaries which were carried out across Tendring between January and April.

This includes the theft of a cash machine which was torn from Home Bargains at Harwich Gateway Retail Park on April by someone operating a JCD digger.

Presence - Essex Police were called to the ATM theft at 2am in the morning (Image: Essex Police)

As part of the investigation, Essex Police officers have now arrested and charged three people.

Charges have been made against the following:

Shane Hadderton, 35, of Glenway Close, Maldon, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B.

Deividas Fiodorovas, 35, of Howard Road, Meldreth, Royston, Hertfordshire, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Marvin Usher, 32, of London Way, Melbourn, Royston, Hertfordshire, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and possessing an offensive weapon.

Shane Hadderton appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 3.



Deividas Fiodorovas and Marvin Usher, meanwhile, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

Theft - The Crime Counter Crime Partnership (CCP) took this photo showing the use of the JCB digger (Image: CCP)

Officers had been called at about 2am to reports of the ATM theft and after a search, two vehicles, believed to have been connected to the incident, were discovered abandoned nearby.

Scott Pepper the lead control room officer at Counter Crime Partnership (CCP), a shared radio scheme between businesses across North Essex, said there was a large police presence - with at least three police officers remaining after the scene after 9.30am.

Speaking at the time, ward councillor Bill Davidson - who is also chairman of the Parkeston Welfare Park Residents' Association - said: "I am appalled by this action as it will inconvenience a lot of people who use that machine for their daily money for groceries."

Ram raids have been a problem for police forces in the east of England with three such raids in Cambridgeshire alone in the space of three months in late 2023.

Ram-raiders also struck in Tilbury on January 3.