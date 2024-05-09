The Tour de Tendring – organised by Bike Events and part funded by Tendring Council (TDC) - will take place on Saturday May 19.

It will start at 8am at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, in Wick Lane, where it will also finish, and give participants the chance to discover the diversity of the area on two wheels.

Euan Scott-Batey, from Bike Events, said: “The picturesque district of Tendring offers perfect cycling country with quiet roads, low hills, and views to the sea.

“With 60 or 20-mile circular routes, the tour is an opportunity for cyclists of all abilities to enjoy a day of fully supported cycling, with signed routes, refreshment stops and cycle mechanics on hand as they explore the beautiful countryside between the Stour and the sea.”

Cyclists - The Tour de Tendring with Councillor Mick Barry and Councillor Ivan Henderson with Pedal Power members (Image: TDC)

The Essex Pedal Power team - which is planning to give out 5,000 free bikes by next year in a bid to make cycling accessible to all - will be at the event.

Accessible cycling charity Wheels for All and Essex County Council’s Dr Bike workshop will also be in attendance.

During the day there will be a Skatepark Jam at Harwich and Dovercourt Skatepark, behind the leisure centre, hosted by Maverick Skateparks and Harwich Town Council.

Mick Barry, TDC leisure boss said: “The Tour de Tendring is not just a wonderful event, it is a great way to get active while exploring the countryside and the Essex Sunshine Coast.

“We’re inviting charities to join in the fun by either signing up their own teams to take part or by encouraging people to take on the challenge to fundraise for a charity close to their heart.”

There will be an open day at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles with a free swim for bike ride participants with a Tour de Tendring bib, gym challenges with prizes for winners.

Free classes can be booked by leisure centre customers in the Studio between 8.30am and 2pm.

It was hoped a new start point could be introduced in Holland-on-Sea but this will not go ahead due to low cyclist uptake.

Food, drink, and exhibitions will be available and if you want to take part on your own or with family and friends book here bike-events.co.uk/tourdetendring.