HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised for a cancer support group in Essex after teams of quietly-competitive quizzers put their knowledge to the test.
Great Holland Village Hall, in Frinton Road, recently welcomed more than 60 people as Breast Friends utilised the venue to host its Charity Quiz night.
The community group is dedicated to helping women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and is run by co-founders Caroline Sturman and Janine Aldis.
Over the course of the evening, compered by quizmaster Andrew Fairbrother, teams of six players racked their brains as they scrambled to answer questions on a variety of subjects.
They were quizzed on everything from sport, music videos, movie theme tunes and charity pop singles, to general knowledge, nursery rhymes and locations around the UK.
The testing quiz went down to the very final round before the Lazy Susans ultimately secured victory over their closest competitors, of which there were a few.
In total the night, which also included a raffle, raised more than £443.10 for Breast Friends.
To find out more about Breast Friends visit breastfriends.co.uk.
