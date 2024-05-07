The incident happened at Legoland Windsor at about 1pm last Thursday.

The baby was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed the baby died in hospital on Sunday.

A 27-year-old woman from Witham was arrested on Friday on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury.

She has been released on police bail until July 26.

A renewed appeal for information about the incident has been issued by the force.

Investigating officer Det Con Zoe Eele, of the child abuse investigation unit, said: “We are investigating a distressing incident involving a very young child at Legoland Windsor last week.

“Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who sadly died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time.

“We are working closely with the team at Legoland Windsor Resort but would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident, specifically anyone who was queueing for the Coastguard HQ boat ride between around 11.30am and 12.45pm.

“Get in touch either by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number INC-20240502-0977.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via its website.

“We have made an arrest in relation to this incident and are not looking for anyone else as a suspect.

“I would ask for the public to please avoid speculation about the incident and to respect the boy’s family at this deeply upsetting time.”